A TRADE HAS BEEN MADE: Denver Nuggets And OKC Thunder Agree To Deal

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the first trade of the offseason has taken place. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets have agreed to a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday afternoon. 

Wojnarowski's first tweet: "ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34."

Wojnarowski's second tweet: "Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary."

The Nuggets finished the year as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in five games. 

Nikola Jokic won the NBA's MVP Award for the second straight season, and they also had injuries all year long to key players such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. 

As for the Thunder, they are in a rebuilding mode and they finished the year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 24-58 record on the season. 

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Warriors and Boston Celtics (tied up at 2-2), and Game 5 is on Monday night at the Chase Center in California. 

This is likely the first of many trades that will take place this month and next. 

