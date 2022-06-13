Skip to main content
LeBron James Sends Out A Bold Message On His Instagram Story

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a bold message to his Instagram story.

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a bold message to his Instagram story. 

LeBron James Instagram Story On Monday 

James' Instagram story: "Man I Can't Wait For The Fall! So Ready To Get Back Out There! So Motivated"

James and the Lakers finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, so they not only missed the NBA Playoffs but they also missed the play-in tournament. 

Right now, the NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. 

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

