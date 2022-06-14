Scottie Pippen Jr. Worked Out For This Team On Monday
The NBA Finals are going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, but teams are also having pre-draft workouts. On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks worked out Scottie Pippen Jr. among other players. Pippen Jr. is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.
NBA teams have been holding pre-draft workouts for prospects all month long as the NBA Draft is on June 23.
On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks worked out several players, and one of them was Scottie Pippen Jr.
The 21-year-old spent the last three seasons playing for Vanderbilt, and he averaged over 20 points per game in his last two seasons.
Pippen Jr. is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, who helped Michael Jordan win six NBA Championships.
Meanwhile, the NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
The Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Celtics with Game 6 on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
