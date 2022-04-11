BREAKING: The NBA Play-In Tournament Matchups And Schedule Are Set
Sunday was the final day of regular season games for all 30 NBA teams, and now the play-in tournament seeding and schedule is set.
The full list of dates and matchups can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Los Angeles Clippers.
On Wednesday, The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets, and the New Orleans Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs.
The winner of Game 3 will play the loser of Game 1, while the winner of Game 4 will play the loser of Game 2.
This is the second time in NBA history that there has been a play-in tournament (last season was the inaugural tournament).
