Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

The New York Knicks are in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Pistons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into Sunday's contest as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-42 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball