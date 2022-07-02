Skip to main content
Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. The point guard played for the Dallas Mavericks last season, who lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. The point guard played for the Dallas Mavericks last season, who lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson. 

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season."

The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a very impressive stint in the postseason with the Dallas Mavericks. 

Luka Doncic missed the first two games of the first-round against the Utah Jazz, and Brunson helped lead them to a 2-1 lead in the series. 

The Mavs ended up beating the Jazz and then also knocking off the Phoenix Suns in the second-round. 

They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in just five games. 

As for the Knicks, they had a fantastic season in 2021, which saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. 

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and although they lost in the first-round to the Atlanta Hawks, the season was still seen as a huge success. 

This season, they took a big step back and were the 11th seed in the east. 

They missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament, and one of the biggest reasons for their struggles was the lack of point guard play. 

Derrick Rose was hurt, and Kemba Walker fell out of the rotation. 

Brunson will fill a huge hole in their roster. 

USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_18040213_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Rockets And 76ers Are Reportedly Working On A Trade

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18499134_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18153422_168388303_lowres
News

There Is A Sleeper Team In The Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17903146_168388303_lowres
News

Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18140062_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Karl-Anthony Towns Future With The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Darius Garland's Future With The Cavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
News

Marcus Smart's Viral Tweet After Celtics Big Trade

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago