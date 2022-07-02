Knicks Sign Guard For Over $100 Million

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the New York Knicks have signed Jalen Brunson.

Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jalen Brunson has agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks, his agents Aaron Mintz and Sam Rose of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option on the final season."

The two-time National Champion (with Villanova) is coming off a very impressive stint in the postseason with the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic missed the first two games of the first-round against the Utah Jazz, and Brunson helped lead them to a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Mavs ended up beating the Jazz and then also knocking off the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

They made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, but lost to the Golden State Warriors in just five games.

As for the Knicks, they had a fantastic season in 2021, which saw them make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and although they lost in the first-round to the Atlanta Hawks, the season was still seen as a huge success.

This season, they took a big step back and were the 11th seed in the east.

They missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament, and one of the biggest reasons for their struggles was the lack of point guard play.

Derrick Rose was hurt, and Kemba Walker fell out of the rotation.

Brunson will fill a huge hole in their roster.