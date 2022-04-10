Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Heat
The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat.
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for the Magic against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Magic (21-60) will not qualify for the postseason, so this is their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.