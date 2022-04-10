Skip to main content
Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Orlando Magic are hosting the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Magic against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Magic (21-60) will not qualify for the postseason, so this is their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

