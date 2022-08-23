The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns made a big announcement that should have fans very excited.

The team announced that they will be bringing back their vintage "Sunburst" jerseys.

ESPN's Nick DePaula provided more information on the news.

DePaula: "The Phoenix Suns are bringing back their iconic “Sunburst” jerseys in purple this season. The new Classic Edition uniform celebrates the 30th anniversary of the team’s 1992-93 season and Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals."

The Suns wore these same jerseys when Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley led them to the NBA Finals in 1993.

These will definitely bring back great memories to fans of the Suns and the NBA, and it will also be cool to see Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker wear the same uniforms that Barkley's Suns wore.

Ayton already made a post to Twitter with the uniform on.

Last season, the Suns had the best record (64-18) in the history of the franchise, and they were the top seed in the Western Conference.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games, and took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

Yet, Luka Doncic and the Mavs roared back to win the series in seven games.

The loss was shocking, but the Suns have still been one of the premier teams in the NBA since the 2020-21 season when Chris Paul arrived via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In 2021, they went all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.