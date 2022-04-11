Skip to main content
Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The San Antonio Spurs are in Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

The full lineup for the Spurs against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Spurs come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-47 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_7955294_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16315207_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Kings Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Traill Blazers Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17554256_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17864110_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Starting Lineup Against The Lakers

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Jazz-Trail Blazers Game

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16251660_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17768205_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17876598_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago