Spurs Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The San Antonio Spurs are in Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Spurs against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Spurs come into the game as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-47 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball