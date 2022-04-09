Skip to main content
Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Mavs.

The Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Mavs.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Texas to square off with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.  

The full lineup for the Trail Blazers against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Trail Blazers enter the night as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-53 record in 80 games played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17295819_168388303_lowres
News

Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar52 seconds ago
USATSI_18041898_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Win Over The Lakers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16429223_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Celtics

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_10002753_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17967136_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_17909709_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Final Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17197234_168388303_lowres
News

Rockets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago