Starting Lineups For Game 2 Between Jazz And Mavericks

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have announced their starting lineups for Game 2 on Monday night in Texas.

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks are squaring off in Texas for Game 2 on Monday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Jazz have a 1-0 lead in the series, so the Mavs will have to find a way to win if they want to avoid heading back to Salt Lake City (for two games) in a 2-0 hole.

The Related stories on NBA basketball