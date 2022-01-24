Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Sunday night.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The starting lineup for the Jazz can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Warriors, their starting lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into the game with a 30-16 record in 46 games, and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have a 33-13 record in 46 games played this season, and are currently the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
