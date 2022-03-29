The Utah Jazz Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Bucks Star
The Utah Jazz have officially announced that they have signed Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. The veteran forward has played for the Bucks, 76ers, Suns, Timberwolves, Wizards, Pistons, Raptors and Celtics.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
At one point in his career, he was one of the best offensive forwards in basketball.
With the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged at least 15 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for five straight seasons.
He has extremely impressive career averages of 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
After being out of the league since 2019, he has played ten games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Bucks this season.
The 31-year-old is averaging 5.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
