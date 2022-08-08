Ed Davis Is Still Available In NBA Free Agency

Skip to main content
On August 8, NBA veteran Ed Davis still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.  

The former UNC star has played for the Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, over his 12 years in the NBA. 

This past season, he played for the Cavs. 

One of the best years of his career came in 2019 with the Nets when he helped them make the NBA Playoffs for the first time in three years.

He played in 81 regular season games, and averaged career-high 8.6 rebounds per contest that season.  

In 2015, he averaged a career-high 8.3 points per game for the Lakers.

For the most part, he has been a bench player over his career.

He has never played more than 25 minutes per contest, and never started in more than 28 games in a season. 

That being said, that is the kind of veteran a lot of teams could use.

A player that is productive on the court, but knows his role, and does not try to do more than he needs too.

For a young team, he could be the kind of veteran that plays a mentor role and helps build the culture in the locker room.

On a contending team, he could provide valuable depth either during the regular season or the NBA Playoffs.

He would definitely be a great pickup for a lot of teams around the NBA. 

