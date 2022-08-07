There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

Skip to main content
Earlier this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed an extension with Nike. DeRozan has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors.
Earlier this month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed an extension with Nike.  

Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."  

DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago. 

The former USC star made his fifth All-Star Game, and he was a starter. 

He averaged 27.9 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field.

Over his career, the 33-year-old has always been a star, but not a superstar.

However, this past season may have been his best year in the NBA.

The 27.9 points per game were a career-high, and he seemed to gel well with All-Star teammate Zach LaVine. 

The Bulls finished the year as the sixth seed in the east, but they had been much higher earlier in the regular season.

One of the biggest reason for the struggles later in the season was because they lost star point guard Lonzo Ball due to injury. 

They ended up playing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-round, and they lost in just five games.

DeRozan has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over his career.

He has definitely been one of the more consistent players of the modern-era.

The Bulls are in a good spot to build off of last year. 

