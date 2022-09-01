These 4 NBA Teams Have Lost The Most Games Since The 2001 Season

The 2023 NBA season is still 47 days away from Thursday, September 1, so it's a good time to reflect on the history of the league.

Recently, CBS Sports shared the four NBA teams who have lost the most games since the 2001 NBA season.

Ironically, three out of those four teams missed the NBA Playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

According to CBS Sports, the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings are the four teams who have lost the most games since the 2001 NBA season.

Only the Timberwolves made the 2022 NBA Playoffs out of those four teams.

Most Games Lost Since 2001 NBA Season (Via CBS):

Knicks: have lost 1,041 games since the 2001 NBA season

Timberwolves: have lost 1,023 games since the 2001 NBA season

Wizards: have lost 1,013 games since the 2001 NBA season

Kings: have lost 977 games since the 2001 NBA season

The Timberwolves currently have one of the best rosters in the entire NBA, and are coming off of a season where they went 46-36.

However, the Kings have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA. (the next closest team is the Charlotte Hornets who last made the NBA Playoffs in 2016).

As for the Wizards, they have missed the NBA Playoffs in three out of the last four seasons, but from 2014-18 they made the NBA playoffs in four out of those five seasons.

Lastly, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but that is the only time they have made the NBA Playoffs since the 2013 season.