These 8 Players On The Heat Will Be Free Agents This Summer

According to Spotrac, the Miami Heat will have eight players become free agents this summer. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in four seasons this year, but their season came to a disappointing end on Sunday night.  

They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, and the Celtics are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors. 

This summer, the Heat will have several decisions to make, because (according to Spotrac) they will have eight free agents. 

Who will be a free agent?

  1.  P.J. Tucker 
  2. Udonis Haslem 
  3. Markieff Morris 
  4. Dewayne Dedmon
  5. Victor Oladipo 
  6. Caleb Martin
  7. Kyle Guy
  8. Dru Smith 

In the playoffs, Tucker played 28.3 minutes per game, which was the fifth most on the entire team. 

As for Oladipo, he was also a key contributor and played 24.5 minutes per game, which was the seventh most on the team. 

Therefore, two of their biggest contributors to making the Conference Finals, are free to sign with any other team this summer. 

It will be interesting to see what the Heat deicide to do.

  SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
  COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. 

