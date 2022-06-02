These 8 Players On The Heat Will Be Free Agents This Summer

According to Spotrac, the Miami Heat will have eight players become free agents this summer. The Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics will now face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat made the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in four seasons this year, but their season came to a disappointing end on Sunday night.

They lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, and the Celtics are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

This summer, the Heat will have several decisions to make, because (according to Spotrac) they will have eight free agents.

Who will be a free agent?

P.J. Tucker Udonis Haslem Markieff Morris Dewayne Dedmon Victor Oladipo Caleb Martin Kyle Guy Dru Smith

In the playoffs, Tucker played 28.3 minutes per game, which was the fifth most on the entire team.

As for Oladipo, he was also a key contributor and played 24.5 minutes per game, which was the seventh most on the team.

Therefore, two of their biggest contributors to making the Conference Finals, are free to sign with any other team this summer.

It will be interesting to see what the Heat deicide to do.

