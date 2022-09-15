Skip to main content
This Piece Of Michael Jordan Memorabilia Just Sold For OVER $10 Million

According to ESPN's Dan Hajducky, the jersey Michael Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz has sold for over $10 million.
Michael Jordan has widely been accepted as the greatest basketball player of all-time. 

He last played an NBA game during the 2003 season (nearly 20 years ago) for the Washington Wizards, but his legend only continues to grow.  

For even more proof of just how iconic he remains, ESPN's Dan Hajducky has reported that the jersey he wore during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz has sold for over $10 million. 

Hajducky via his article on ESPN: "A jersey worn by Michael Jordan in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals -- part of the hallowed "Last Dance" season for Jordan that culminated with the Chicago Bulls reigning victorious over the Utah Jazz -- has sold for $10.091 million with auction house Sotheby's."

Hajducky also reported that this is the most that a sports memorabilia item has ever sold for.  

Hajducky via his article on ESPN: "It is the most ever paid for an item of sports memorabilia, surpassing the $9.28 million paid in May for late soccer legend Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" jersey from the 1986 World Cup."

Jordan and the Bulls lost the game by 88-85 on the road in Salt Lake City. 

He played over 45 minutes in the contest and finished with a stat line of 33 points, three rebounds and two assists.

He was relatively efficient, shooting 13/29 from the field (44.8%) and 1/2 from the three-point range (50%). 

Jordan and the Bulls won the series in six games, which was Jordan's sixth and final NBA Championship.

He went 6-0 in the NBA Finals. 

