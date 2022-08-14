Malik Fitts Is Still A Free Agent

On August 14, Malik Fitts still remains a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign.

Last season, he played for the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics.

The 25-year-old averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest in 15 games for the two teams.

He played seven games for the Jazz, and eight for the Celtics.

The Celtics ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals, and Fitts played in nine playoff games.

He made appearances in three of the NBA Finals games.

The Warriors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to win their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons.

Over the offseason, Fitts was traded from the Celtics to the Indiana Pacers in the deal that landed the Celtics Malcolm Brogdon (ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski first reported the deal on July 1).

The Pacers then waived Fitts after the trade.

Pacers on July 14: "The Indiana Pacers announced Thursday they have waived Duane Washington, Jr., Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan."

In addition to the Celtics and Jazz, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers were the first team he played with in the NBA.

In 2021, he played in three games for the franchise.

This past year, Fitts played in four games in the G League, and he averaged a very solid 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

At his age, he is still a player who has potential to stick in the NBA.

He is a name to keep an eye on as the season gets closer.