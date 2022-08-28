This Video Of Chris Paul Is Going Viral

Chris Paul has always been known as one of the best leaders and floor generals in the history of the NBA.

While he has never won an NBA Championship, he is always on a winning team, and he's also made the All-Star Game 12 times.

At 37-years-old, he is still one of the top players in the entire NBA.

On Sunday, a video is going viral of Paul speaking at his basketball camp (Chris Paul's Elite Guard Camp).

Ballislife shared the video on Twitter.

Paul said during the video: "Ya'll don't realize some of the stuff ya'll are doing, like ya'll are innovating, when ya'll was dunking and doing all that stuff. I'm learning moves from ya'll."

Even as an NBA legend, he is still super humble, he was thanking everyone who was there (which included his teammate, All-Star Devin Booker) and all of the kids.

Paul just finished up playing his 17th NBA season, and second for the Phoenix Suns.

Since coming to the Suns, he has made them one of the premier teams in all of the NBA.

In 2021, they went all the way to the NBA Finals, which was the first time that the Suns had been to the NBA Playoffs in a decade.

This past season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, but they had the best regular season record in the NBA.

Paul averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 10.8 assists per contest in 65 games.

Next season, the Suns will once again be expected to be contenders.