Timberwolves Officially Announce Signing Of Former Lakers Player

The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially announced the signing of former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Matt Ryan, who played in 12 games for them this season.

He averaged 3.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes of playing time per contest.

The 25-year-old also shot a respectable 37.1% from the three-point range.

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially announced the signing of Ryan to a two-way contract (the news was first reported earlier in the week by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic).

Via Timberwolves PR: "The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. In a preceding move, the Wolves waived guard A.J. Lawson."

The Timberwolves currently rank 26th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage (32.7%), so Ryan could definitely help them as a shooter off the bench.

Last season, he attempted 9.4 three-pointers per contest in 30 regular season games in the G League and shot an incredible 41.3%.

There is potential for him to be a rotation player in the NBA (he also appeared in one game for the Boston Celtics during the 2021-22 season).

Right now, the Timberwolves are 12-12 in their first 24 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have a very talented roster and are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

On Friday night, the Timberwolves will play their 25th game when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.