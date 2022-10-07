Opinion: The Toronto Raptors Should Sign This 10x All-Star

Last season, Carmelo Anthony played in 69 regular season games for the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged a very solid 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range.

The ten-time NBA All-Star is 38 years old but still productive in a reserve role.

Currently, on October 7, he still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

I believe that the Toronto Raptors should consider signing the future Hall of Famer.

Why?

The Raptors surprised many people last season when they finished the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Last season was their first time without Kyle Lowry as their starting point guard (who left for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2021) since the 2012 season.

Yet, Fred VanVleet became an All-Star, and the rest of the roster stepped up.

They are very clearly not in rebuilding mode.

However, the Raptors were the worst-scoring bench team in the league last season (25.7 points per game via StatMuse).

Anthony could help solve that problem in a hurry.

He is ninth on the all-time scoring list, with over 28,000 points scored over his 19 seasons in the NBA.

He's also never averaged less than 13.3 points per game in a season for his entire career.

I believe Anthony would be the perfect fit in Toronto; he is the ideal scorer to fix their issues off the bench.