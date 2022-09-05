Toronto Raptors "Expected To Sign" Former McDonald's All-American

The NBA season is 44 days away, and training camp will begin for all 30 teams later this month.

Therefore, a lot of the rosters are almost set, but a lot of teams will still be adding players to training camp deals.

Adding a player to training camp rarely means they will make the team right away, but it is a good deal for both the player and the team.

For the team, they can evaluate him on a day-to-day basis and see if he is a good fit, while the player gets to compete day in and day out with the entire NBA roster.

On Sunday, Anil Gogna of No Trade Clause reports that the Toronto Raptors could be adding another player to their training camp roster (h/t Sam Amico of Hoops Wire).

Gonga: "The Toronto Raptors are expected to sign Reggie Perry to an Exhibit 10 contract once they can carve out a roster spot for him. The Raptors had signed him to the same contract last offseason. He also spent time with both Portland and Indiana last season on 10-Day contracts."

Perry played in ten games for the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers last season, and averaged a very solid 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

In 2021, he played in 26 games for the Brooklyn Nets during his rookie season.

Coming out of high school, the 22-year-old was a top recruit.

In 2018, ESPN ranked him as the 29th best high school player in the country, and he also made the McDonald'a All-American Game.

He would then go on to play two seasons for Mississippi State in college, and was the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.