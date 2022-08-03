Raptors Sign Gabe Brown To Exhibit-10 Contract

Skip to main content

Toronto Raptors Sign Undrafted Rookie To Training Camp Deal

The Toronto Raptors announced on Wednesday that they have signed undrafted rookie Gabe Brown to an Exhibit-10 training camp deal.

Inching closer towards the start of training camp near the end of September, the Toronto Raptors have begun to fill out the remaining spots on their offseason roster.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have come to an agreement on a deal with undrafted rookie Gabe Brown. Shortly after, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reported that Brown’s deal with Toronto is an Exhibit-10 training camp deal.

Playing four seasons at Michigan State, Brown was never really the star of his team, but his production increased every single season and he became one of the leaders of the Spartans during his senior year.

Ending up playing in 36 games this past year, Gabe Brown averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and shot 42.8% from the floor, 38.2% from three-point range. His shooting abilities from the perimeter are what make Brown an intriguing undrafted player.

Being a 6-foot-7 forward, Brown will likely be utilized as a small forward at the NBA and G League levels.

While it is unlikely that he makes the Toronto Raptors’ 15-man roster for the 2022-23 season, Brown could very likely be a player the Raptors look to stash with their G League affiliates, the Raptors 905.

Playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Summer League last month, Brown played in a total of four games, averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and shooting 37.0% from three-point range.

After signing Gabe Brown, the Raptors now have 19 players on their roster ahead of training camp with second-round pick Christian Koloko remaining unsigned to this point. 

Tags
terms:
NBA NewsToronto Raptors

