Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada.

They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests.

With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived three players, including former fourth overall pick Josh Jackson (h/t Amit Mann of Yahoo Sports Canada). 

Mann tweeted: "The Raptors announced they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players (Dowtin Jr., Harper Jr.) Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie get the final roster spots."

Jackson played one season for the Kansas Jayhawks before the Phoenix Suns selected him in the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, he has yet to become the player that many thought he had the potential to be.  

After two seasons with the Suns, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. 

His career averages are 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 291 regular season games.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up playing next season because he is still just 25 years old. 

Therefore, someone may be willing to take a chance on him. 

As for Wilson, he played in four games for the Raptors last season, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. 

Meanwhile, Brown spent the last four seasons playing for the Michigan State Spartans and went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer. 

The Raptors will play their first regular game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 19. 

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here 

USATSI_19120344_168388303_lowres
News

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17064198_168388303_lowres
News

Former 3rd Overall Pick Reportedly Going To Be Waived

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19124771_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Be A First-Time All-Star?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17886733_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Win The 2023 NBA Finals?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18364735_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Win The Western Conference?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_12710068_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Win The Eastern Conference?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17876652_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Worst Record?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18533170_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Media Poll: Who Will Finish With The Best Record?

By Brett Siegel