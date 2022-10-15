Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada.

They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests.

With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived three players, including former fourth overall pick Josh Jackson (h/t Amit Mann of Yahoo Sports Canada).

Mann tweeted: "The Raptors announced they have waived forwards Gabe Brown, Josh Jackson and D.J. Wilson. Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players, with two two-way players (Dowtin Jr., Harper Jr.) Dalano Banton and Justin Champagnie get the final roster spots."

Jackson played one season for the Kansas Jayhawks before the Phoenix Suns selected him in the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, he has yet to become the player that many thought he had the potential to be.

After two seasons with the Suns, he has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

His career averages are 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest in 291 regular season games.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up playing next season because he is still just 25 years old.

Therefore, someone may be willing to take a chance on him.

As for Wilson, he played in four games for the Raptors last season, averaging 7.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Brown spent the last four seasons playing for the Michigan State Spartans and went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

The Raptors will play their first regular game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 19.