Here's What Trae Young Tweeted After The Hawks Beat The Cavs

Trae Young sent out a tweet after the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the final play-in tournament game in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavs lost by a score of 107-101, which ended their season and they will now head into the off-season.

As for the Hawks, they advanced to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will take on the Miami Heat in the first-round.

After the win, Trae Young sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

