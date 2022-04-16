Skip to main content

Here's What Trae Young Tweeted After The Hawks Beat The Cavs

Trae Young sent out a tweet after the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening for the final play-in tournament game in the Eastern Conference.  

The Cavs lost by a score of 107-101, which ended their season and they will now head into the off-season.  

As for the Hawks, they advanced to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they will take on the Miami Heat in the first-round.   

After the win, Trae Young sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18096610_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Trae Young Tweeted After The Hawks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17470564_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers And Pelicans Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar59 minutes ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_15598922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17691503_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Hawks Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_16227603_168388303_lowres
News

Paul George's Official Status For Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_15993966_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story Before The Cavs Host The Hawks

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18061864_168388303_lowres
News

An Important Player Has Been Suspended For Game 1 Of Nuggets-Warriors

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago