BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Fined This Much By NBA For Incident With Boston Fans

The NBA announced that they have fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for incidents that took place on Sunday with fans during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first-round series.

Irving was being heckled by the crowd all afternoon, and he threw up two middle fingers behind his head to the stands, which was captured in a clip that went viral all over social media.

The Nets lost the game 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum buzzer beater.

However, Irving did explode for an impressive 39 points against his former team.

