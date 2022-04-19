Skip to main content

BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Fined This Much By NBA For Incident With Boston Fans

The NBA announced that they have fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for incidents that took place on Sunday with fans during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first-round series.

On Tuesday, the NBA has announced that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for incidents that took place on Sunday with fans during Game 1 in Boston against the Celtics. 

Irving was being heckled by the crowd all afternoon, and he threw up two middle fingers behind his head to the stands, which was captured in a clip that went viral all over social media.  

The Nets lost the game 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum buzzer beater. 

However, Irving did explode for an impressive 39 points against his former team. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

