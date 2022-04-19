BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Fined This Much By NBA For Incident With Boston Fans
The NBA announced that they have fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for incidents that took place on Sunday with fans during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics first-round series.
On Tuesday, the NBA has announced that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for incidents that took place on Sunday with fans during Game 1 in Boston against the Celtics.
Irving was being heckled by the crowd all afternoon, and he threw up two middle fingers behind his head to the stands, which was captured in a clip that went viral all over social media.
The Nets lost the game 115-114 on a Jayson Tatum buzzer beater.
However, Irving did explode for an impressive 39 points against his former team.
