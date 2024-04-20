Tyler Herro's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Bulls-Heat Game
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat hosted DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida for their final play-in tournament game.
The Heat won by a score of 112-91, so they are now the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and will face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs (Game 1 is on Sunday).
While they were playing without their best player, Jimmy Butler, the Heat were led by Tyler Herro.
The former Kentucky star finished with 24 points, ten rebounds and nine assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
He also made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBA TV: "TYLER HERRO BEHIND-THE-BACK DIME"
Herro had a productive season with averages of 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Heat are coming off a season where they were also in the play-in tournament, but made a run to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games).
They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the previous four seasons.
As for the Bulls, they made the NBA playoffs in 2022, but had another disappointing season.
Last year, they also lost to the Heat (in their second play-in tournament game) and have missed the playoffs in six out of the previous seven seasons.