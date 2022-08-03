Tyler Herro's Cryptic Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Miami Heat star Tyler Herro sent out a tweet with just one laughing emoji.

Herro is coming off a phenomenal season where he was the NBA's 6th Man of The Year.

The former Kentucky star averaged 20.7 points per game on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range.

He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

The Heat were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in five games.

In the second-round, they knocked off Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

However, in the Eastern Conference Finals they lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 in Miami.

The two teams had played each other in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals two seasons earlier, and the Heat won that series.

The Celtics ended up losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in the last eight seasons, which no other team has done during that time span.

In 2020, the Heat lost in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since Herro was drafted in 2019, the Heat have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA and made the NBA Playoffs all three seasons.

That summer that they drafted Herro, they also signed All-Star guard Jimmy Butler.

They will more than likely be a contender again this season.