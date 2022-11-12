Unbelievable Fact About Kevin Durant This Season

The Brooklyn Nets have had a volatile start to the 2022-23 season, but they are suddenly on a roll.

On Saturday afternoon, they beat the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road in California) by a score of 110-95 to improve to 6-7 in their first 13 games this season.

They have now won four of their last five games.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes of playing time.

He also shot 10/16 from the field (62.5%) and 3/5 from the three-point range (60%).

According to StatMuse, Durant is the only player to score at least 25 points in every game this season.

The 12-time NBA All-Star has been highly consistent, averaging 30.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.9% from the field.

In addition, the former Texas star is averaging 1.9 blocks per contest, which is tied for fifth in the NBA.

The Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and they started out this season 1-5 in their first six games.

They ended up parting ways with head coach Steve Nash earlier in the month, and Jacque Vaughn has gotten off to a great start as the team's new head coach.

Following the Clippers, the Nets will continue their west coast trip with games against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Their next home game will be against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 20.