Unbelievable Video Of Devin Booker Is Going Viral

On Wednesday, a video of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker at Jack Harlow's concert is going viral.
Jack Harlow is one of the most famous rappers in the world, and he has become very synonymous with the NBA. 

The 24-year-old has a popular song called "Tyler Herro" (in reference to the Miami Heat star), which was on the NBA 2K22 soundtrack. 

Recently, he was having a concert, and a very special guest came on stage. 

Phoenix Suns All-Star shooting guard came up and drilled a jump shot as the packed arena cheered them on. 

The hilarious video was originally posted to Instagram by sacha_tanha/IG, and reposted to Twitter by ClutchPoints. 

Booker is one of the most popular young stars in the NBA, and Harlow is one of the most popular young rappers in music. 

Therefore, the tandem will likely have a lot fans excited to watch. 

Harlow is from Louisville, Kentucky, and Herro and Booker were both stars at the University of Kentucky. 

The Kentucky Wildcats Men's Basketball Team is arguably the most popular team in the state. 

Currently, Booker is on the Suns where he has spent his entire career. 

Over his first five seasons, the Suns missed the NBA Playoffs, which extended a playoff drought that had gone on for a decade. 

Yet, in 2020 the Suns traded for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, and they have been one of the elite teams in the NBA since then. 

Booker has made the All-Star Game in each of the last three seasons, and in the two seasons with Paul they have made the NBA Finals (2021) and the second-round of the playoffs (2022). 

Even though they lost in the second-round to the Dallas Mavericks this past season, they had finished the regular season with the best record in the entire NBA. 

