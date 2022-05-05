UPDATE: Gary Payton II Injury Status For Rest Of Playoffs

In Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinals series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Gary Payton II suffered a fractured left elbow on a hard foul by Dillon Brooks that led to Brooks’ ejection from the game.

Payton underwent an MRI on Wednesday and the results not only confirmed the fracture, but there is also some slight ligament damage, resulting in the Warriors’ guard being out indefinitely, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

What is interesting is that the Warriors have not officially ruled Payton out for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs and he could potentially be ready to return to the court should the team advance to the NBA Finals, which is set to begin on June 2.

Golden State is in the midst of the playoffs after not being in the postseason for the last two years.

Gary Payton II had stepped into a big role off-the-bench for the Warriors late in the season and was inserted into the starting lineup at the beginning of this semifinals series against the Grizzlies due to his ability to defend on the perimeter.

While he is considered undersized by some, Payton plays well above his height due to his athleticism and has made a name for himself in Golden State guarding some of the league's best offensive talents.

This season, the 29-year-old guard averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 71 regular season games.

The Warriors will host the Grizzlies in Game 3 of their semifinals series on Saturday with this series tied at one game apiece.

