Utah Jazz Reportedly Signing Former Detroit Pistons Player

According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz are signing Micah Potter to a two-way contract. He played in three games for the Detroit Pistons last season.
The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams over the offseason. 

First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

More recently, they traded away their best player Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

They still have plenty of talented players on the roster, but they are clearly going through a rebuild of the franchise. 

On Tuesday, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic have reported that the Jazz are adding former Detroit Pistons player Micah Potter on a two-way deal. 

Charania: "The Utah Jazz and center Micah Potter have agreed on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Potter spent part of last season with Detroit."

Potter was just recently waived by the Pistons ahead of training camp. 

He played in three games for the Pistons (on a ten-day contract last season) and averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. 

The 24-year-old played his college basketball for Ohio State (two seasons) and Wisconsin (final two seasons). 

During his senior year, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 31 games for the Badgers. 

He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft last summer. 

For the Jazz, they will now be able to use him in the G League and the NBA, which will give them a good chance to see if he can be a player they one day bring up to the 15-man roster. 

Last season, the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.  

