Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday."

Cam Reddish will be in the starting lineup, which is his first time starting for the Knicks.

Reddish was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Knicks last season and has played in 23 games for the Knicks (all off the bench).

In his first eight games of the season, he has played well, averaging 8.2 points per contest on 52.0% shooting from the field 40.0% shooting from the three-point range (he's also only played 18 minutes per contest).

Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, and he has had a very interesting career so far.

The 23-year-old has tons of potential to be a good player in the NBA.

In the Knicks' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, he had 11 points on 4-4 shooting from the field in just 15 minutes of playing time.

He also had three rebounds, one block and one steal.

His career averages are 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Knicks come into the night with a 4-4 record in their first eight games of the season.

As for the Celtics, they beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and are 5-3 in their first eight games.