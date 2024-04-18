Victor Wembanyama's Incredibly Humble Quote Is Going Viral
Victor Wembanyama had a lot of hype coming into the NBA as the first pick in the 2023 draft last summer.
Despite the Spurs having a disappointing season, Wembanyama was incredible and finished with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
There is an excellent chance that he will win the Rookie of The Year Award, and he showed off his potential to be a potential superstar.
Recently, Wembanyama did an interview with Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.
During the interview, Wembanyama made an extremely humble comment that went viral all over social media.
Wembanyama: "I just feel like I'm immune to the things people try to tell me, oh pay attention to this, oh watch out, all the bad things. Distractions. Partying, alcohol, drugs, whatever. Why would I ever do that?"
For Spurs fans, these comments from Wembanyama are huge, as he is clearly focused on being the best possible player that he can be.
The franchise has won five titles since 1999, but they have also been among the worst teams in the league in recent memory.
This year, the Spurs finished as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They haven't made the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was still on the roster.
However, the addition of Wembanyama potentially gives them one of the brightest futures in the entire NBA.