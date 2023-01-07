Video Of LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Going Viral

A video of LeBron James and Shannon Sharpe from Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers is going viral.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-114 to win their fourth game in a row.

LeBron James was once again fantastic, with 25 points, seven rebounds and ten assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

After the game, James went over to Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who was sitting on the floor.

The video of the two is going viral on social media (Bleacher Report's clip has over 1.1 million views in less than 24 hours).

Sharpe is one of the greatest tight ends ever and won three Super Bowls for the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

He is now a media star who is on FS1's Undisputed (and he has his own podcast, "Club Shay Shay").

Sharpe is notably one of the biggest supporters of James and believes he is the best player in the history of the NBA.

James turned 38 last week and is in his 20th season in the NBA, but he is still among the best players in the league.

Through 30 games, the four-time NBA Champion is averaging 28.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 51.1% shooting from the field).

With the victory, the Lakers are now 18-21 in 39 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference (they are only one game behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed).

The Lakers will play their 40th game of the season on Saturday when they visit the Sacramento Kings for the second night of a back-to-back.