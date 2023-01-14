Video Of Lonzo Ball Is Going Viral

Lonzo Ball has not played in an NBA game in almost 365 days after dealing with a knee injury that he has now had surgery on two times.

Before he had his second surgery (in September), Ball explained just how badly the injury was bothering him.

"I really can't run, can't run or jump," Ball said in September before his second knee surgery. "There's like a range from like 30 to 60 degrees when my knee is bent that I have no force, and I can't catch myself."

On Friday, the former UCLA star posted a video to Instagram dunking, and the clip is gaining a lot of attention.

Ball captioned the video: “He that can’t endure the bad, will not live to see the good”

In less than four hours, he has over 250,000 likes (and thousands of comments) on the post.

The video is also getting a lot of fans excited on Twitter.

In his first season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest in 35 games.

He also shot 42.3% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.

With Ball as their point guard, the Bulls went 22-13, and without him they have been nowhere near as good.

They finished the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record (going 24-23 without him), and the Bulls are 19-23 in their first 42 games this season.

The Bulls are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at the United Center on Friday night in Illinois.