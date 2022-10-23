Viral Video Of Russell Westbrook And A Fan

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are 0-2 with losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, and in their most recent game, the former MVP shot 0/11.

After the tough shooting night against the Clippers, a fan yelled profanities at Westbrook as he walked into the tunnel to the locker room.

Westbrook then walked back out and asked the fan what he said.

The video Bleacher Report reposted to Twitter (originally from TikTok user spindian147) is going viral.

Bleacher Report's caption: "Russ confronted a fan heckling him following the Lakers-Clippers game. (via spindian147/TT)"

Last season was his first year with the Lakers, and he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games.

However, the Lakers went just 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Westbrook was blamed for a lot of their struggles and continues to receive harsh criticism from fans and the media.

In his first two games to start the 2022-23 season, he is averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals per contest.

His fit with the Lakers has not been good, but he is far from the only reason they are not a good team.

In addition to the Lakers, the nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Thunder and helped them make the NBA Finals in 2012.

The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.