Video Of Steph Curry Going Viral

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors were in Arizona to play the Phoenix Suns.

Before the game, the ESPN camera showed Steph Curry walking through the arena tunnel, and he was seen randomly running from something.

The hilarious video is going viral on social media.

Curry had a phenomenal night, scoring 50 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing out six assists and blocking one shot.

He also shot an outstanding 17/28 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range.

The four-time NBA Champion has looked like a frontrunner to win the 2023 NBA Award through the season's first month.

He's averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest (on 53.1% shooting from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range).

Unfortunately, the Warriors have not played well as a team.

They ended up losing to the Suns 130-119, which dropped them to 6-9 in the 15 games they have played this season.

In addition, they are now an abysmal 0-8 on the road, which has made history (according to ESPN) for a defending NBA Champion.

SportsCenter: "The Warriors have lost 8-straight road games, the longest road losing streak by a defending champion since the 1998-99 Bulls — the season after the Last Dance. (via@ESPNStatsInfo)"

However, they have been excellent at home, with a 6-1 record in the seven games they have played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

They will play their next game on Friday night when they host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.