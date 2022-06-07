VIRAL: Ja Morant's Humbling Tweets On Monday
On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out two very humbling tweet.
Morant's first tweet: "LIFE is a funny & amazin thing when you put it in perspective. I was once a kid with dreams of being a pro basketball player, but life wasn’t lookin so promising for that because I always felt overlooked. My dream finally came to reality."
Morant's second tweet: "just because I’m a professional basketball player that does not make me less than human . So ima live it up, take care of the people around me & just be me!!!! I’m sorry if y’all don’t agree. I’ll pray for y’all later. - 12"
The Grizzlies had a breakout season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and Morant made (and started in) his first career All-Star Game.
They lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, but Morant was also injured for the final three games.
