VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange
On Tuesday, former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a Twitter exchange.
Hoop Central shared the photos of the four tweets.
Durant was on the Warriors for three seasons, and they made the NBA Finals three straight times.
In 2017 and 2018, they won two NBA Championships in a row, but in the third Finals appearance they lost to the Toronto Raptors.
Durant got injured in that series, and then he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019 (he missed the entire following season).
In his two seasons with the Nets, he has yet to make it out of the second-round.
As for the Warriors, they had missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two years, but they are now back in the NBA Finals.
This is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done.
They have won three titles in the last seven seasons.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.