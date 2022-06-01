VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Steph Curry had a Twitter exchange on Tuesday night. The Warriors are facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, while the Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round.

On Tuesday, former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a Twitter exchange.

Hoop Central shared the photos of the four tweets.

Durant was on the Warriors for three seasons, and they made the NBA Finals three straight times.

In 2017 and 2018, they won two NBA Championships in a row, but in the third Finals appearance they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant got injured in that series, and then he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019 (he missed the entire following season).

In his two seasons with the Nets, he has yet to make it out of the second-round.

As for the Warriors, they had missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two years, but they are now back in the NBA Finals.

This is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done.

They have won three titles in the last seven seasons.

