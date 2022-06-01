Skip to main content

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

Former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Steph Curry had a Twitter exchange on Tuesday night. The Warriors are facing off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, while the Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round.

On Tuesday, former Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had a Twitter exchange.  

Hoop Central shared the photos of the four tweets.   

Durant was on the Warriors for three seasons, and they made the NBA Finals three straight times.   

In 2017 and 2018, they won two NBA Championships in a row, but in the third Finals appearance they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Durant got injured in that series, and then he signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019 (he missed the entire following season). 

In his two seasons with the Nets, he has yet to make it out of the second-round. 

As for the Warriors, they had missed the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two years, but they are now back in the NBA Finals. 

This is their sixth time in the Finals in the last eight years, which no other team in the league has done. 

They have won three titles in the last seven seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_10060639_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Kevin Durant And Draymond Green's Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18192615_168388303_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's Bold Quote About His Future

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17999421_168388303_lowres
News

Quin Snyder's Future With Utah Jazz In Question

By Brett Siegel11 hours ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Tweeted Before Game 1

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_10123528_168388303_lowres
News

The Golden State Warriors Were Still Paying This Player This Year

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Former NBA Star Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Should Do This With Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_17219588_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Is The Russell Westbrook Trade That Would Be An A+

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18373846_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For The Miami Heat Entering NBA Offseason?

By Brett Siegel18 hours ago
USATSI_17324742_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Gary Payton II Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago