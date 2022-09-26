Kevin Durant Fires Back At Reporter On Twitter

Skip to main content
On Monday, Kevin Durant sent out a tweet to a reporter after speaking at Brooklyn Nets media day.
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets held media day in New York, and reporters got to ask questions for the first time since last season ended.

In April, the Nets lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Kevin Durant met with the media, and reporter Matt Brooks (of NetsDaily) sent out a tweet about something Durant said during the presser.

Brooks: "Kevin Durant on whether he'll put in another trade request if the Nets struggle... "I don't feel like I've gotta prove anything to Net fans after 3 years. I'm committed to moving forward with this team. If you've got doubts, that's on you."

Durant then got on Twitter several hours later and had something to say to Brooks in a quote tweet. 

Durant: "This shit here is why I don’t like talkin to lames like you. This isn’t the question he asked but you love engagement on twitter so u will twist shit up."

Durant had reportedly requested a trade over the summer, but the two sides came to an agreement that he would stay on the team. 

The 12-time NBA All-Star had a fantastic season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also shot over 38% from the three-point range, and the assists per game were a career-high. 

The Nets will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center. 

