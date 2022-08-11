VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Responds On Twitter To A Report About Him

Skip to main content
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving responded on Twitter to a report about him. The Nets were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics this past season.
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving responded on Twitter to a report about him.

NBA Central posted an article citing a report from FS1's Ric Bucher's podcast On The Ball With Ric Bucher. 

NBA Central: "Ric Bucher: "I'm told [Kyrie Irving] wanted his new contract to guarantee he wouldn't have to play more than 60 games in a season and would not have to play any back-to-backs.""

Irving then responded in the comments with a GIF.  

Irving is coming off a stellar season where he put up 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. 

However, the Nets were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Irving has also played for the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets, and he was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

The 2016 NBA Champion signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but they have only won just one playoff series in that time span.

There have been a lot of rumors about the Nets since the end of the season.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Earlier this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic also had a big report about Durant and the Nets. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."


