Look At Brandon Jennings' Viral Tweet About Kobe Bryant

VIRAL: Milwaukee Bucks Legend Tweets About Kobe Bryant

Former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings sent out a tweet about former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.
On Friday night, former Milwaukee Bucks star Brandon Jennings sent out a tweet about former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.  

Jennings: "Man I miss Kobe Bryant Mentality. 8/24" 

Jennings last played in the NBA in 2018. 

He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Orlando Magic over nine seasons. 

The best years of his career came when he played for the Bucks, who drafted him tenth overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. 

Through the first six years of his career (four with the Bucks and two with the Pistons), he averaged at least 15.5 points per contest every season.

During his rookie season, he averaged a stellar 18.7 points per game during the NBA Playoffs, and the Bucks took the Atlanta Hawks to a Game 7. 

In 2012, he averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game on the Bucks.

During that season, the Bucks made a big trade. 

They formed a very formidable backcourt after they made a deal with the Golden State Warriors that sent Andrew Bogut to Golden State in exchange for star shooting guard Monta Ellis. 

They made the NBA Playoffs the following year in 2013, but got swept by LeBron James and the Miami Heat. 

After that Jennings joined the Pistons for part of three seasons. 

In 2018, he rejoined the Bucks for 18 games. 

Overall, he is one of the better players in NBA history who never made an All-Star Game. 

Right now, he is still just 32-years-old. 

