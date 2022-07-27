Skip to main content
VIRAL: Milwaukee Bucks Share Photos Of New Uniforms

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled new uniforms they will wear next season. Last season, the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round.
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled new uniforms they will wear next season. 

The original post from the Bucks has over 20,000 likes in just a few hours.  

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.  

This season they were once again one of the contenders to win a title, and they finished as the third seed in the east.  

They beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games, but star shooting guard Khris Middleton got injured during the series.  

He did not return for any games in the second-round against the Boston Celtics. 

Even so, the Bucks were still able to take the Celtics to seven games without their second best offensive player.

The Celtics went on to beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (also in seven games).  

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games. 

This was the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won the NBA Championship. 

They have also been to the NBA Finals six times in the last eight seasons. 

As for the Bucks, they are still in a prime position to compete for titles over the next decade. 

Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP and he is still just 27-years-old. 

As long as they can keep putting good players around the superstar forward, they will be one of the elite teams in the NBA.  

