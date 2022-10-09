Skip to main content
Photo Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Going Viral

A photo of All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns is going viral. The two are now teammates after the Minnesota Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz to land Gobert over the offseason.
The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off one of the summer's most significant moves when they landed All-Star Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz.

They now have a starting lineup with four stars; D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Gobert.

Russell was named an All-Star in 2019, Towns and Gobert each made their third trip to the All-Star Game last season, and Edwards will likely be an All-Star soon.

The Timberwolves recently posted a photo of new teammates Gobert and Towns, which has gone viral on Twitter. 

Both players look to be in great shape heading into the new season.

Last season, Towns averaged 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, while Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest.

They are arguably the best frontcourt duo in the entire NBA.

Last season, the Timberwolves went 46-36 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament.

Therefore, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

They lost in the first round to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games, but there is a case to be made they could have won that series.

Adding Gobert into the fold makes them a contender in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves were an average rebounding team last year (14th in the NBA with 52.2 RPG).

With Gobert, they could quickly end up in the top-five next season.

On Oct. 19, they will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center. 

