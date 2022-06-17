VIRAL: Steph Curry's 2-Word Tweet After Winning The NBA Finals
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 103-90 to win the 2022 NBA Championship on Thursday night at the TD Garden.
Steph Curry finished the game with 34 points, and he won his first career Finals MVP Trophy.
After the game, he sent out a tweet with a photo that has gone viral.
"Night Night", the four-time NBA Champion wrote in the caption of the photo.
This is the fourth time in the last eight season that the Warriors have won a title, which is the best stretch of any other team in the NBA.
