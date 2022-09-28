Washington Wizards Sign Former Chicago Bulls Player

The Washington Wizards will be playing in the first preseason game of the year when they face off with the Golden State Warriors in Japan on Friday.

With training camp underway (and the preseason right around the corner), teams have been making many roster moves.

On Tuesday, the Wizards waived former Kentucky star Davion Mintz, and the team has now signed Devon Dotson (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Dotson was a star (in college) for Kansas men's basketball, and during his sophomore season, he averaged 18.1 points per contest on 46.8% shooting from the field in 30 games.

He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft but has played 22 games over the last two seasons for the Chicago Bulls.

During his rookie year, he averaged 2.1 points per contest on 52.4% shooting from the field in 11 regular season games.

This past season, he also played in 11 games and averaged 2.6 points per contest on 47.8% shooting from the field.

He also had a phenomenal year in the G League for the Windy City Bulls, averaging 21.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 25 regular season games.

He is a very talented scorer who is only 23 years old, so he has plenty of time to develop into a legitimate NBA role player.

The Wizards have already landed in Japan as the team posted a video of them at the airport.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19 when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.