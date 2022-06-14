Kyle Kuzma's Bold Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

Skip to main content
Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Andrew Wiggins during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Kuzma won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

On Monday night, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Andrew Wiggins during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.  

Kuzma's tweet: "Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend" 

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the series, and the two teams are tied up at 2-2.   

Wiggins has had a phenomenal year as he made his first All-Star Game (and started) and is in his first Finals.  

Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday night back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. 

As for Kuzma and the Wizards, they missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament) this season.

However, Kuzma won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. 

