Kyle Kuzma's Bold Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

On Monday night, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about Andrew Wiggins during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Kuzma's tweet: "Andrew Wiggins future warrior legend"

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the series, and the two teams are tied up at 2-2.

Wiggins has had a phenomenal year as he made his first All-Star Game (and started) and is in his first Finals.

Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday night back at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for Kuzma and the Wizards, they missed the playoffs (and the play-in tournament) this season.

However, Kuzma won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

