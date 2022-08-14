WATCH: James Banks Dunks On 4x NBA All-Star James Banks At AEBL

Skip to main content
WATCH: 4x NBA All-Star Gets DUNKED ON At Pro-Am In Atlanta

Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. Millsap has played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
On Saturday, Former Georgia Tech Basketball star James Banks threw down a dunk on four-time NBA All-Star Paul Millsap at AEBL in Atlanta. 

Banks played his college basketball at Texas and Georgia Tech, and this past season he played in 32 G league games. 

He averaged 6.4 points and 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Right now, he is only 24-years-old.  

As for Millsap, he is a four-time NBA All-Star, and he spent this past season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

He began his season with the Nets, but was sent to the 76ers in the blockbuster deal that Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the 76ers. 

In addition to the Nets and 76ers, he's also played for the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, and Atlanta Hawks. 

The best years of his career came when playing for the Jazz and Hawks. 

With the Hawks, Millsap made the All-Star Game four seasons in a row, and the Hawks made the NBA Playoffs all four times. 

In 2015, he helped the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals, but they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Right now, he is 37-years-old, and is a free agent for any team in the NBA to sign. 

Last season he averaged 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

His career averages are 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

There is no question that many teams around the NBA could use him next season.

